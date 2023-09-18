Secretary-General Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Egypt's Assistant Minister Of Foreign Affairs

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met on Monday with HE Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt Nabil Habashi.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries.
MENAFN18092023000067011011ID1107091737
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.