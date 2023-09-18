Hand, Foot, And Mouth Disease Treatment Market To Hit Sales Of Us$ 4,942.2 Million By 2031 | Astute Analyica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Global hand, foot, and mouth disease treatment market size was US$ 2,900.6 million and is projected to generate a revenue of US$ 4,942.2 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
Sample of This Strategic Report@-
During the projected period, 2023–2031, the hand, foot, and mouth treatment disease is expected to expand at a remarkable rate. The main drivers of the market's growth globally are the rising prevalence of viral infections and intensive research and development. HFMD, or hand, foot, and mouth disease, is a contagiillness brought on by the enterovigenus, namely CoxsackieviA16 and enteroviA71.
Children under the age of five are susceptible to the common pediatric ailment of hand, foot, and mouth disease. The necessity for drug discovery research is increasing as the number of HFMD patients is rising. This then fuels the market's expansion. For instance, the incidence rate of hand, foot, and mouth disease, according to the National Institute of Health, is characterized by a peak every two years. The annual incidence rate varied between 98.81 cases per 100,000 people in 2020 and 435.63 cases per 100,000 people in 2018, from 2010 to 2021.
The general public's understanding of hand, foot, and mouth illnesses has grown during the past few years. Governments of varicountries are launching several awareness campaigns, which are accelerating the market's expansion. For instance, on September 2023, India's Minister for Animal Husbandry & Dairy Development stated, that the country's goal is to eradicate foot and mouth disease (FMD) by the year 2030. The announcement claims that preliminary efforts have been taken to introduce a successful combination vaccine for the illness and hemorrhagic septicemia in Haryana.
Technology, particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI), is increasingly being used in the treatment of hand, foot, and mouth disease. This is not a new development. In the general medical industry, AI-driven diagnostic tools have seen a staggering 35% growth in use since 2020, with prediction accuracy rates sometimes reaching as high as 90%, according to a 2022 report by Global Health Metrics. For instance, a mobile AI application that analyzes symptoms captured with a camera to identify suspected cases of HFMD. Given that the number of smartphone users worldwide could reach millions by 2025, with smartphone penetration exceeding 70% in Southeast Asia, such an application could provide an instant preliminary diagnosis.
Non-steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Type Generated More Than the Revenue Share
NSAIDs, or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, held a commanding 59.89% of the market share in 2022. Due to their ability to simultaneously relieve pain and reduce inflammation, they have emerged as the primary treatment for HFMD symptoms.
The affordability of them makes them a popular choice across all economic strata, which adds to their popularity. The predicted NSAID CAGR of 6.6% reflects the continued dependence on these medications and foresees its constant demand, which is fueled by both the recurrence of HFMD and the widespread belief in NSAIDs' therapeutic efficacy.
Asia Pacific Captured 50% of Market Revenue Share
The Asia-Pacific region dominates the Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease (HFMD) Treatment market on a global scale. With a substantial 54% share of the global market revenue in 2022, Asia-Pacific's supremacy became glaringly. This unrivaled supremacy results from the region's distinctive demographic and epidemiological traits.
Historically, China has been the largest potential market due to the prevalence of HFMD, which frequently causes millions of cases per year during significant outbreaks. Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, and Japan further emphasize the Asia-Pacific region's importance for the market.
Asia-Pacific, which includes some of the world's most populated countries, including China and India, is a hotbed of high population density, particularly in developing urban centers. Such circumstances unintentionally facilitate the rapid spread of infectidiseases like HFMD. For instance, children in Kolkata were suffering from the extremely contagihand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) in September 2023 during the dengue outbreak.
Numergovernments in the Asia-Pacific region have made large investments in research, development, and awareness campaigns in response to the HFMD's cyclical threat. China has significantly increased its expenditure on HFMD vaccine research over the past ten years as a result of its struggle with repeated outbreaks. Parallel to this, through creative approaches, local pharmaceutical companies have partly met regional need, including titans like Sinovac Biotech.
Access to More Full Detailed Report@-
Competitive Landscape
Some of the top businesses in the market include Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Emergex Vaccines Holdings Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, CJ HealthCare Corp., and Adimmune Corp. These enterprises are concentrating on tactics including the creation of new vaccines, market expansion abroad, and the purchase of new production facilities, businesses, technology, goods, or services.
List of Prominent Companies Profiled in the Report
.Emergex Vaccines Ltd
.Bejing Vigoo Biological Co., LTD
.Shanghai Zerun Biotechnology
.Sentinext Therapeutics
.Sinovac Biotech.
.Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global hand, foot, and mouth disease market segmentation focuses on ViType, Drug Type, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region.
By ViType
.CoxsackieviA16
.CoxsackieviA6
.Enterovi71 (EV-A71)
By Drug Type
.Pain Relievers
.Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs
.Nucleoside Analogue Antivirals
By Route of Administration
.Topical
.Oral
.Intravenous
By Distribution Channel
.Hospital Pharmacies
.Retail Pharmacies
.Online Pharmacies
By Region
.North America
oThe U.S.
oCanada
oMexico
.Europe
.Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
oRest of Western Europe
.Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
oRest of Eastern Europe
.Asia Pacific
oChina
oIndia
oJapan
oAustralia & New Zealand
oSouth Korea
oASEAN
oRest of Asia Pacific
.Middle East & Africa (MEA)
oSaudi Arabia
oSouth Africa
oUAE
oRest of MEA
.South America
oArgentina
oBrazil
oRest of South America
Download Request Sample Copy of Strategic Report@-
About Astute Analytica:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come tofrom all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
MENAFN18092023003118003196ID1107088308
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.