Bju Ranked By U.S. News & World Report 2024

In its 2024 Best College Rankings, U.S. News & World Report again recognized Bob Jones University as one of the Best Regional Universities in the South.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.