Pm Kakar Calls For Perseverance In Achieving Pakistan-Afghanistan Shared Goals

He expressed Pakistan's desire to strengthen these fraternal relations further, signalling a willingness to collaborate closely with the Taliban administration to promote peace and stability in the region.

“We are neighbours and brothers. I remain fully committed to further strengthening these relations across the entire gamut of our bilateral ties, particularly in political, security, economic and cultural domains,” the letter said.

Kakar emphasized the critical importance of enhancing regional trade and connectivity for the mutual prosperity of the two countries.

“We must work assiduously to achieve these shared goals,” he said.

On Saturday, Kakar dismissed the notion that the Taliban authorities are ignoring Islamabad's concerns, emphasizing that they are open to addressing and considering Pakistan's perspectives and interests.

“I do not think that there is a perception that the Taliban is not listening to Pakistan, neither there is any such thing Pakistan has some special demand related to the Taliban,” he said.

When questioned about potential strikes and drone attacks in Afghanistan due to the increasing threat from Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), he affirmed Pakistan's right to self-defence. He stated that Pakistan would take necessary actions to safeguard its territory and citizens when required.

“I will not delve into specific operational decisions, but Pakistan will respond as needed to counter the threat,” he stated. Pakistani officials allege Afghan soil's involvement in attacks, while the Taliban officials deny it, urging Pakistan to address the issue within its territory.