Education Ministry Announces List Of Teachers Accepted In 'Experiences' Program

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) announced the list of teachers who have been accepted in the first edition of the Teacher Fellowship Program (Experiences), in preparation for their departure to Finland after passing all requirements and conditions including the English language test and personal interviews.

The first group of teachers of the Experiences program includes 15 male and female teachers specialized in English, mathematics, and science from the primary, model and preparatory levels.

Director of the Training and Development Center at the MOEHE Iman Salman Al Mohannadi stated that the teachers were accepted according to competitive and transparent standards and conditions, as the nominations and acceptance procedures were shared with all candidates.

She added that a hotline was allocated to receive all inquiries related to the nominations for the program which saw the nomination of more than 50 teachers who had the desire and ambition to enrich their experiences in teaching.

The Experiences program is one of the pioneering educational initiatives launched by the MOEHE at the beginning of the current academic year (2023-2024). It is a training program that meets the goals and objectives of the human development of the Qatar National Vision aimed at investing in the human element.

The program will see Qatari academic cadres travel abroad to gain experience and give them the opportunity to learn about important teaching practices in varilearning environments.