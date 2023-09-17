Sheikha Moza Meets Qatar Foundation Alumni In The Us

New York: HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, met today with US-based alumni of Qatar Foundation's education ecosystem to hear their stories, ideas, and challenges.

QF alumni whose time within Education City's unique environment of learning has equipped them to be drivers of change in their careers, shared their thoughts on how QF can amplify the support it provides to its current and future students, and emerging trends and opportunities they have identified in their fields that can benefit QF and Qatar.

"Today I was delighted to meet with Qatar Foundation graduates in New York," said Her Highness.

"Working in fields from research and science to international diplomacy, these young people, now based in the US, are excellent ambassadors for Education City. It was inspiring to hear them speak of their achievements - dreams turned into reality through education and perseverance."

Dr. Abdallah Tom, a graduate of Weill Cornell Qatar and current Psychiatry Resident at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, said: "It is an honor to be surrounded by such wonderful people, all very inspiring in their own ways. There was a lot of dialogue surrounding cross-cultural collaboration, and how we can give back to our community in Qatar, which has givenso much over the years."



Nayef Saeed Mohammed Al Nabet, a Georgetown Qatar graduate, working at the Office of Intergovernmental Support and Coordination for Sustainable Development, Department of Economic Affairs and Social Affairs (DESA) at the United Nations in New York, stated: "We were absolutely delighted to be at this meeting, which providedwith the opportunity to exchange our thoughts as graduates living and working in the United States. This gathering boosted our morale and remindedof the importance of persevering as we pursue our goals, in large part thanks to the encouragement and support of Her Highness."

Her Highness, went on to express her hope that this international gathering, which generated productive conversations, is the first of many future events. She urged the alumni to continue to strengthen their ties amongst each other and with Education City.

As well as playing key, impactful roles within Qatar's workforce, graduates of Qatar Foundation's (QF) Hamad Bin Khalifa University and its seven international partner universities are making their mark in countries around the world - including the- in fields ranging from healthcare and computer science to engineering and diplomacy.

In 2022, the QF Alumni Program was established as a focal point for the 14,000-pstudents who have graduated from QF's schools and universities to form a global network based on their shared experience of learning and growing within the Education City ecosystem. It enables them to connect with and support each other and retain their links to QF and Qatar.