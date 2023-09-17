Kyiv To Transfer Next-Generation Drones Received From Germany To The Front - Klitschko

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The German company Quantum Systems will hand over 100 next-generation tactical drones to Kyiv, which the capital will send to the Ukrainian defenders at the front.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“We agreed on this with the investor and the company's leaders today at the Stern Stewart Institute annual summit, which is taking place in Germany," said the Kyiv mayor.
According to Klitschko, the capital continues to help Ukrainian soldiers by allocating funds from the city budget (almost UAH 1 billion last year, UAH 5 billion this year) and attracting assistance from partners. Read also: Kyiv, Berlin sign partnership agreement
"We hand over cars, ambulances, equipment, drones, first-aid kits to the soldiers at the front," the mayor said and assured he would continue to negotiate with partners and friends of Ukraine and Kyiv to attract more such aid.
As Ukrinform reported, Klitschko discussed the creation of a prosthetics center for the military in Kyiv with the Berlin mayor.
