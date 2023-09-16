Uae Takes Part In Budapest Demographic Summit

.BUDAPEST, 16th September, 2023 (WAM) -- The has participated in the Budapest Demographic Summit, which took place in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, from 14th to 16th September, under the theme“Family is the key to security”.

Katalin Novák, President of Hungary, inaugurated the summit, in the presence of a number of heads of state, government officials, thought leaders and experts on family affairs.

The delegation was headed by Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, and included Saud Hamad Al Shamsi, Ambassador to Hungary.

The Minister of State took part in the ministerial session, moderated by János Csák, Minister of Culture and Innovation of Hungary, in the presence of several ministers from around the world. The session highlighted the efforts of their countries in supporting families and the role of family in developing society.

At the summit, Dr. Al Shamsi highlighted the great attention that the attaches to the positive role of family in the community, and the endless support provided by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the 'Mother of the Nation', Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), through the varistrategies, programmes and activities that strengthen the role of family in the community. She also spoke about the contributions of competent authorities in advancing such efforts, including government, private and civil society entities, and ensuring a safe and stable environment for families.