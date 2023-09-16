Air India's Maiden Flight On Dhaka-Delhi Route Takes Off

To celebrate the launch, a simple ceremony was held at HSIA where Air Commodore Readad Hossain, Member, ATM, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh; Ganesh Rajaram, Country Manager, Air India Bangladesh; and Shohag Hossain, Managing Director, Rhythm Group (of Air India in BD), among others, were present to greet the departing passengers from Dhaka Airport.

Speaking on the occasion, Ganesh Rajaram, Country Manager, Air India Bangladesh, said,“Today (September 15) marks a momentoccasion on the launch of Air India's direct flights between Dhaka and New Delhi. This airline is not only a route but also a bridge that connects and reinforces two vibrant nations-India and Bangladesh-fostering cultural exchange, trade and friendship.”

“Air India has always been at the forefront of innovation and premium customer service. We are currently in the process of acquiring new state-of-the-art aircraft which will also be deployed on the route in the coming days to ensure passengers a pleasant flight and a memorable experience,” he added.



Air India will be operating four weekly flights on the route with AirA320 aircraft.

In his speech, Shohag Hossian, Managing Director, Rhythm Group (of Air India in BD), said,“This new direct service will offer travellers options to utilise the huge Air India network, reducing multiple layovers and carbon footprint, promoting eco-friendly travel which is the need of the day.”

The airline will join the likes of IndiGo, Vistara, and Biman Bangladesh Airlines to become the fourth scheduled passenger carrier to operate on the route. Also, this will be Air India's second service to Dhaka, as it already operates flights on Kolkata-Dhaka route.

The carrier hopes the additional frequency will help serve the increased demand for international travel to and from Dhaka on the back of Bangladesh's rapid economic growth and plenty of foreign travel.

Through this flight, passengers from Dhaka will also have the option of connecting to varidestinations in Air India's network out of Delhi, within India (Srinagar, Bengalore, Pune, Chennai etc) and beyond to destinations in North America, the UK, Australia, and Middle East, such as London, Vancouver, Dammam, and Muscat, among others.

