Ukraine's Defense Forces Destroy Three Enemy Boats With A Crew In South - Army Spox

Natalia Humeniuk, the head of the joint press center of the Operational Command South, said this on the air of the United News nationwide telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"Mifive large-caliber guns over the past day is a powerful result of the defense forces, mi18 occupiers and three more boats on which they tried to maneuver among the islands and place their observation posts there. One of these posts was also destroyed," she said.

Humeniuk noted that the enemy continues its terror tactics and launched an information campaign about the shelling of Nova Kakhovka.

"The situation remains quite tense, because the enemy has not given up its plans to continue terrorizing the population of the right bank, and as yesterday's situation showed that there is also very heavy shelling terror of the left bank. Because not having the proper organization of what they planned, they bomb those directions even where their units are located. For example, yesterday a guided aerial bomb was dropped on Nova Kakhovka, which is located in the temporarily occupied territory, where civilians were injured and the occupiers, in a panic, launched a large, powerful information campaign claiming that such strikes are carried out by the Defense Forces. But all the facts are documented and there is an evidence base to establish the fact of the enemy's terrorism," Humeniuk said.

As Ukrinform reported, from February 24, 2022 to September 16, 2023, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 271,790 Russian aggressors, including another 350 occupiers on September 15.