Uzbekistan About To Develop A National Water Conservation Program

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 15. Uzbekistan
expressed its readiness to develop a National Water Conservation
Program as part of the Development Strategy being implemented in
Uzbekistan, Trend reports.
The statement was made by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat
Mirziyoyev at a meeting of the Council of Heads of the Founder
States of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea in
Tajikistan's Dushanbe on September 15. The president noted that the
International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea is, first of all, a
unique experience of the multilateral cooperation of the Central
Asian countries in solving one of the most acute problems on a
global scale.
"I would like to note that large-scale work is currently being
carried out in Uzbekistan to improve the environmental and social
situation in the Aral Sea region. Based on the resolution of the
United Nations General Assembly on the declaration of the Aral Sea
region as a zone of environmental innovations and technologies, an
Action Plan and a Program of measures for sustainable
socio-economic development, employment, and improving the standard
of living of the population are being implemented," the president
elaborated.
The President of Uzbekistan called upon other Central Asian
countries to strengthen cooperation in the field of water
conservation by identifying it as one of the priorities of the
fund's activities.
In the last few years, forest plantations have been carried out
on the dried-up bottom of the Aral Sea on an area of 1.7 million
hectares. It is planned to create protective green lanes on another
400,000 hectares in the next two years. Natural parks, nature
reserves, and state reserves were created on an area of more than
3.5 million hectares to mitigate the consequences of the Aral Sea
disaster as well as preserve biodiversity in the region. As of
today, the total area of protected natural territories in the Aral
Sea region amounts to 4.6 million hectares.
In addition, Uzbekistan is implementing full-scale measures to
improve the efficiency of water use in the country. Over the past 7
years, water-saving technologies have been implemented on an area
of more than 1 million hectares, which is about a quarter of all
irrigated land in the country.
