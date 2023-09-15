Dynamic Sister Duo Empowers Artistic Talent In The Uae's Creative Sector With Boutique Art Consultancy

(MENAFN- Mid-East.Info) Dynamic sister duo, Anastasia Kopijevski, and Natalia Kopijevskaja are empowering artistic talent in the through their extensive knowledge of the international art market, unique curatorial advice and global network of connections. Having unique backgrounds that dabble with diverse industries, both sisters are seasoned art consultants who developed their own Dubai-based art consultancy in 2016 – Skaya Art Agency – providing upcoming artists the potential to boost their careers with a full suite of services from artist planning and development to logistical coordination and curated exhibitions.
Over the past 7 years, Anastasia and Natalia have led the art consultancy to rise into prominence as a key contributor to advancing the nation's art scene while specializing in contemporary fine art, pop, and street art. Expertise and Passion:
Anastasia and Natalia were introduced to art from a very young age by their father who was an avid art collector. They developed a strong love for art history in their childhood by spending quality time with him gallery strolling and hunting for treasured art pieces in antique shops around Europe.
Both sisters also have expertise in synergistic industries driving their success. Armed with a degree in business economics and hospitality and a course in Curating from Sotheby's Institute of Art in London, Anastasia combined her diverse career experiences in banking, luxury interior design in Miami's Design District and creative fashion in New York. This enabled her to understand the close relationships between art, design and investments while gaining noteworthy industry insights, forming valued connections and building a professional reputation.
Natalia, a natural creative, businesswoman and forward-thinking global nomad attained a master's degree in International Relations and Journalism which led her to undertake variroles. She held positions in Marketing and Public Relations, developed and launched a clothing line and attained a diamond dealer certification, equipping her with tactical industry expertise and an influential global network that has fueled her innovative energy and flair for matching artists with like-minded exhibitors and collectors.
Having realized art's value in multiple segments through their varied professional experiences and upbringing, Anastasia and Natalia identified a market gap in the and the regional sector's growing affection for artistic presence. Consequently, they made it their mission to transform the contribution to the local art industry and support artists by increasing their visibility and nurturing their talent. Their collective expertise, global connections, and passion drive Skaya Art's value-added proposition.
Diversified and Bespoke Services for Artists, Private and Corporate Buyers
Upon relocating to Dubai in 2016, when the UAE's art and creative scene was undergoing tremendgrowth, Anastasia capitalised on this opportunity and founded Skaya Art Agency and Natalia joined the firm as a partner in 2017.
Since its inception, the firm has established a reputation as a leading specialty art consultancy covering multiple aspects of the industry. Offering a wide spectrum of services thoughtfully tailored to individual artist and company requirements, Anastasia and Natalia have developed key resources to include curatorial advice for on-site specific commissions, and multi-stage exhibition steps. This covers artist development, exhibition planning, logistics, and execution, collection management, advisory services and more.
With the capacity to offer a full suite of services, Skaya Art quickly developed a reputation for global artists to partner with as they engage with the Middle East art community. Such tie-ups led to a portfolio of creatives that the art consultancy cultivates for exhibitions across the city and routinely positions in the region among private and corporate clients alongside corporate work. Moreover, Skaya's work has contributed immensely to building artist recognition where several emerging artists have quickly progressed to secure deals, showcase their work and be represented by prominent international galleries.
Anastasia is currently involved in all aspects of the business including marketing and sales planning, artist placement with suitable galleries, organizing art fairs, arranging private viewings and more.
“At Skaya Art we actively partner with artists to build their exposure and help them navigate the local art landscape. We have a dedicated team that helps budding artists understand how to brand themselves, feel confident when showcasing their work and explore exhibiting opportunities step by step. Having explored international and local art markets for many years, we hope to provide practical expertise to help artists progress their careers in an informed manner while still staying true to their art,” said Anastasia Kopijevski, Founder and Owner of Skaya Art Agency when explaining Skaya Art's approach towards the artists it partners with.
Her sister Natalia is heavily involved in art curations, advisory and new concept development. By utilizing her in-depth knowledge base, she conceives exhibitions from the ground-up, and nurtures artists for solo and group shows alongside marketing them and connecting talented artists with potential buyers.
Commenting on the local art scene and Skaya Art's work, Natalia, Partner at Skaya Art Agency said“The UAE's art scene is special because it is a constant melting-pot of cultures including artists from all over the globe showcasing their unique styles. From digital art to traditional acrylic paintings and experiments with mixed media, artists are taking bolder steps to communicate their ideas in the nation and wider region. We are grateful to contribute to the creative industry and aim to facilitate artist inspiration by removing their administrative hassles and helping them foon their craft to expand their potential.” About Skaya Art Agency:
Founded in 2016 by dynamic sister duo Anastasia Kopijevski and Natalia Kopijevskaja, Skaya Art Agency is a Dubai-based boutique art consultancy. With an extensive knowledge of the international art market, they represent a wide range of hand-picked artists to cater to the sophisticated tastes of their clients. Their specialty is contemporary fine art, pop art and street art.
