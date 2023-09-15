Taiwan's Social Commerce Market Surges, Aiming For $6.51 Billion Gmv By 2028

The social commerce industry in Taiwan is experiencing substantial growth, with expectations to reach US$1.92 billion in 2023.

The report forecasts a steady expansion of the social commerce sector in Taiwan, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.6% expected during the period from 2023 to 2028.

By 2028, it is projected that the Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) in Taiwan's social commerce market will reach US$6.51 billion.

The report offers a comprehensive data-centric analysis of Taiwan's social commerce industry, providing insights into market opportunities and risks.

With over 50 key performance indicators (KPIs) specific to Taiwan, the report offers a detailed understanding of market dynamics, size, forecasts, and market share statistics.

The report covers variaspects of the social commerce industry in Taiwan, including:

The report offers several reasons for businesses and investors to consider:

