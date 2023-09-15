Integrated Front-End Dc-Dc Converter Power Supply For Military And Avionics Applications Introduced By Gaia

Front-end module is rated to 60 Watts load, operates over inputs of 16 to 60 volts DC, and operates in a 'pass-through' mode with low voltage drop.

LE HAILLAN, France – Gaia Converter in Le Haillan, France, is introducing the FLHG-60-O-N integrated front-end DC-DC converter for military power converter architectures.

The DC-DC converter power module is optimized for small size, weight, and power consumption (SWaP), and meets military and avionics standards such as MIL-STD 461/704/1275 and DO160 when used with Gaia DC/DC converters.

Measuring 40 by 26 by 8 millimeters, the FLHG-60-O-N is a compact encapsulated through-pin printed circuit board for installation into or existing DC-DC converter architectures. The rugged module operates over a case temperature range of -40 to 105 degrees Celsfor demanding military and avionics applications.

The front-end module is rated to 60 Watts load and operates over an input range of 16 to 60 volts DC. The device operates in a 'pass-through' mode with low voltage drop and includes differential and common-mode EMI filtering to meet the MIL-STD 461 military electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) specification.

Related: Mil-spec power supplies for harsh environments in avionics and defense applications introduced by Gaia

Input transients to 100 volts at 50 microseconds according to MIL-STD 1275 for military vehicles. The FLHG-60-O-N meets the requirements of MIL-STD 704 and DO160 for hold-up on power fail with an external capacitor.

A monitor signal indicates the capacitor charge level at 90 percent or higher while an on/off control allows the complete power supply to be disabled remotely, putting it in a low-consumption mode. These characteristics translate into optimal reliability and an extended life span.