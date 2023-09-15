Integrated Front-End Dc-Dc Converter Power Supply For Military And Avionics Applications Introduced By Gaia

(MENAFN- Industrial News Service)
Front-end module is rated to 60 Watts load, operates over inputs of 16 to 60 volts DC, and operates in a 'pass-through' mode with low voltage drop.
LE HAILLAN, France – Gaia Converter in Le Haillan, France, is introducing the FLHG-60-O-N integrated front-end DC-DC converter for military power converter architectures.
The DC-DC converter power module is optimized for small size, weight, and power consumption (SWaP), and meets military and avionics standards such as MIL-STD 461/704/1275 and DO160 when used with Gaia DC/DC converters.
Measuring 40 by 26 by 8 millimeters, the FLHG-60-O-N is a compact encapsulated through-pin printed circuit board for installation into or existing DC-DC converter architectures. The rugged module operates over a case temperature range of -40 to 105 degrees Celsfor demanding military and avionics applications.
The front-end module is rated to 60 Watts load and operates over an input range of 16 to 60 volts DC. The device operates in a 'pass-through' mode with low voltage drop and includes differential and common-mode EMI filtering to meet the MIL-STD 461 military electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) specification.
Related: Mil-spec power supplies for harsh environments in avionics and defense applications introduced by Gaia
Input transients to 100 volts at 50 microseconds according to MIL-STD 1275 for military vehicles. The FLHG-60-O-N meets the requirements of MIL-STD 704 and DO160 for hold-up on power fail with an external capacitor.
A monitor signal indicates the capacitor charge level at 90 percent or higher while an on/off control allows the complete power supply to be disabled remotely, putting it in a low-consumption mode. These characteristics translate into optimal reliability and an extended life span.
MENAFN15092023006228013494ID1107075374
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.