Outdoor Cooking Equipment Market Is Anticipated To Increase At A Cagr Of Around 8.1% By 2032 X Herald

market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on global Outdoor Cooking Equipment market sales initiates with an outlook of the market, followed by the scrutiny of the demand and consumption volumes and share and size of variend-use segments

The global outdoor cooking equipment market enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 5.2 % in 2021 to reach 77.7 Mn units . Demand for outdoor stoves/cooktops grew 6% to reach 18.2 Mn units in 2021, while that for electrical outdoor cooking equipment was up 4.9 % to reach 9.8 Mn units .

Country-Wise Analysis

Why is the U.S. an Attractive Market for Outdoor Cooking Equipment Manufacturers?

The U.S. outdoor kitchen equipment market has been growing at a million-dollar pace, owing to increasing demand for luxury outdoor cooking equipment along with better awareness of enhanced technology, growing commercial food outlets, increased individual interest in cooking, and escalating sales of outdoor cooking equipment such as outdoor cooking grill equipment and outdoor cooking smoker equipment.

An increase in demand for outdoor grills and outdoor ovens has been observed over the past decade, especially in North America. 75% of American adults use outdoor grills and smokers. Over 95% of the American population enjoys barbeque or grilled food. This will propel the demand for upgraded outdoor cooking equipment in terms of compactness, reliability, and portability, in North America.

Varitypes of grill equipment are being launched by companies in America, apart from traditional grills, such as propane grills, pellet grills, kamado grills, and built-in grills, which can give better taste in grilled food. Apart from outdoor grills, variother types are becoming popular in the U.S., such as outdoor smokers, outdoor cookers, and outdoor ovens.

AB Electrolux

ALFA

Affordable Outdoor Kitchen

Bull Outdoor Products, Inc.

Broil King

Charlotte Grill Company

Clementi

Crown Verity

Nella, Newell Brands, Inc.

H. Peterson Co.

Summerset Professional Grills

The Middleby Corporation, Weber-Stephen Products Ltd.

Competitive Landscape

For the year 2022, Electrolux has planned new ovens.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the overall strategies adopted by players in the outdoor cooking equipment market, along with a detailed overview of the sales analysis of grills, vital outdoor cooking equipment brands, top cooking equipment manufacturers, top grill & smoker brands, top outdoor grill equipment supplier & smoker manufacturers, including SWOT analysis and sales generated from target outdoor cooking equipment products of top outdoor cooking equipment manufacturers positioned across geographies.

Key Segments Covered in Outdoor Cooking Equipment Industry Survey



By Type:



Grills



Outdoor Stoves/Cooktops



Smokers



Fryers & Steamers



Coolers



Boilers



Kettles



Ovens

Other Outdoor Cooking Equipment

By Fuel/Power Source:



Wood



Natural Gas



Electricity



Charcoal

Others (Incl. Liquid Propane)

By Buyer Category:



Residential/Personal Outdoor Cooking Equipment



Commercial Outdoor Cooking Equipment





HORECA





Camping/Adventure Sports Operators

Others

By Placement Type:



Fixed/Floor-Mounted Outdoor Cooking Equipment



Freestanding Outdoor Cooking Equipment

Mobile/ Portable Outdoor Cooking Equipment

By Size* (Inches):



Less than 20 Inch Outdoor Cooking Equipment



20 to 60 Inch Outdoor Cooking Equipment

By Sales Channel:









Offline Sales of Outdoor Cooking Equipment







Supermarkets and Hypermarkets







Exclusive Brand Outlets





Specialty Stores





Online Sales of Outdoor Cooking Equipment







Brand/Company Websites

e-Commerce Websites

By Region:

















North America







Latin America







Europe







East Asia







South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa

