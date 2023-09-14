Dubai Chamber Of Commerce Partners With Noon To Support Smes In Establishing Digital Presence



Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah:“In today's digital age, having a strong online presence is crucial for business growth and sustainability. Dubai Chamber of Commerce is committed to supporting the growth of businesses by underlining the importance of ecommerce and developing a strong online presence in our increasingly connected world.”

The chamber hosted a special webinar with the participation of over 200 companies aimed at raising awareness among local SMEs about the benefits of developing an online presence. Designed to equip participants with the knowledge and tools required to establish and grow their digital presence effectively, the session came as part of a series of programmes and initiatives launched with key partners to support the growth and sustainability of businesses in Dubai.

Dubai, – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has partnered with Noon to host a special webinar to raise awareness among local SMEs about the benefits of developing an online presence. The partnership aims to support the growth of ecommerce sales and expand the digital presence of Dubai-based businesses.

The insightful session came as part of the chamber's efforts to support the growth and sustainability of businesses in Dubai and attracted more than 200 participants. Designed to equip SMEs with the knowledge and tools needed to establish and enhance their online presence, the webinar focused on ways to drive increased sales through digital channels in line with evolving consumer preferences. In addition, representatives from Noon highlighted how retailers can grow their online presence easily and cost-effectively by leveraging the services available on the company's platform.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented:“In today's digital age, having a strong online presence is crucial for business growth and sustainability. Dubai Chamber of Commerce is committed to supporting the growth of businesses by underlining the importance of ecommerce and developing a strong online presence in our increasingly connected world.”

Lootah added:“The business community in Dubai benefits from an advanced digital infrastructure that enables the private sector to enhance its competitiveness by developing a strong online presence. We will continue to organise events and initiatives aimed at encouraging companies to leverage digital channels as a key pillar of their strategies for growth and sustainable success.”

Dubai Chamber of Commerce works to facilitate and improve the ease of doing business in Dubai, while delivering value-added services and serving as a bridge between the business community and key government entities. The chamber's advocacy efforts play a central role in representing, supporting, and protecting the interests of businesses in the emirate.

Dubai Chambers is developing a number of programmes in partnership with leading organisations aimed at supporting the growth and sustainability of businesses, which encompass areas including cybersecurity, ecommerce and access to digital payments.

About Dubai Chamber of Commerce:

Established in 1965, Dubai Chamber of Commerce continues to represent, support, and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai, create a stimulating business environment and promote the emirate as a global business hub. The chamber is one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, which was restructured under a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the and Ruler of Dubai.