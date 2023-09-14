Staten Island-Headquartered Eye Level Learning Center Earns International Award For Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Eye Level Learning/FasTracKids owners Veronica and FraVerdino receive top honors from global franchiser in South Korea for children's educational programs Our goal for both Eye Level Learning and FasTracKids is to constantly show progress with our students so that they can achieve high academic levels and performance long term.” - FraVerdino, co-owner, FasTracKids/Eye Level Learning Center STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- A Staten Island-headquartered children's educational center long known for the high quality of its supplemental-learning program has been honored with the Eye Level Franchise Excellence Award in recognition of outstanding performance and education in 2022.
The locally owned Eye Level Learning Center, in tandem with FasTracKids, has Island locations in Dongan Hills and Graniteville, as well as a presence in Brooklyn's Sheepshead Bay community and Manhattan's East Village.
“We are thankful and honored to receive the Excellence Award once again,” said Educational Director Veronica Verdino, who co-owns the learning centers with her husband, Regional Director FraVerdino.“The recognition validates the dedication, expertise and experience with which we provide the award-winning math, English, reading, and writing enrichment programs that have helped our students thrive since the launch of our first Eye Level Learning Center in 2005.
“We are extremely proud that our work has resulted in our programs earning top Eye Level Learning Center enrollments in 2022 within the United States, along with the greatest amount of progress among enrolled students.”
LIMITED NUMBER OF WORLDWIDE HONOREES
The Verdinos traveled to Seoul, South Korea, in April, where they accepted the award from John Kim, global managing director of Daekyo, the Eye Level Learning franchiser.
The husband and wife team were among a select group of businessowners honored during the 2023 Eye Level Franchise Excellence Award event, which recognized outstanding franchisees from eight countries who demonstrated exceptional performance among over 560 Eye Level Learning Center operators worldwide.
The awards ceremony, which took place in person for the first time in four years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, provided the Verdinos with the opportunity to engage in discussions on global education trends, share operating expertise, and experience Korean culture.
“Veronica and I greatly appreciate the hospitality, guidance and recognition bestowed uponin South Korea, and we are honored to have the success of our educational programs recognized in this way,” FraVerdino said.“We are thankful for the families here at home who have supportedwith their patronage and loyalty throughout the years, and our teachers, all top-notch instructors, for doing an outstanding job in encouraging the success of our young Eye Level Learning Center students, who range from 3 to 14 years of age.”
COMPLEMENTARY EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS
Earlier in the year, the Verdinos marked another major milestone as they celebrated the 20th anniversary of their FasTracKids enterprise, which opened two years prior to the launch of their first Eye Level Learning Center.
Capable of working in harmony with Eye Level Learning, the FasTracKids programs and classes include children from the age of 2 to 14, with instruction spanning from a Junior STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) Preschool Enrichment Class to tutoring in math, reading, writing, accelerated learning and test-preparation programs, to mention just a few.
“FasTracKids Core Enrichment is based on the belief that most children are potentially gifted if provided with the proper intellectual and creative stimulation early on. We offer a two-hour-per-week enrichment program over two years that enhances a child's development and can be used in addition to a child's regular preschool, Pre-K, or kindergarten,” FraVerdino said.
“Our goal for both Eye Level Learning and FasTracKids,” he explained,“is to constantly show progress with our students so that they can achieve high academic levels and performance long term. Veronica and I basically married the two programs together because they complement each other so well.”
About Eye Level Learning Center/FasTracKids
Eye Level Learning Center and FasTracKids provide complementary enrichment and supplemental education programs for children. Embracing a wide range of educational skills and subject matter, the award-winning programs are locally facilitated under the guidance of business owners Veronica Verdino, educational director, and her husband, FraVerdino, regional director.
Headquartered in Staten Island, N.Y., the Verdinos' Eye Level Learning Center and FasTracKids programs are offered at a variety of convenient locations, including:
