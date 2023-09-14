Staten Island-Headquartered Eye Level Learning Center Earns International Award For Excellence

John Kim, global managing director of Eye Level Learning franchiser Daekyo, congratulates franchise operator FraVerdino while presenting the New York businessman with the Eye Level Franchise Excellence Award during a ceremony in Seoul, Korea.

Franchise owners Veronica and FraVerdino celebrate their 20th anniversary as FasTracKids businessowners and operators.

Eye Level Learning/FasTracKids owners Veronica and FraVerdino receive top honors from global franchiser in South Korea for children's educational programs

