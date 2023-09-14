Espresso Systems, Offchain Labs Forge Partnership

Timeboost ordering, the Espresso Sequencer, and the Arbitrum technology suite. Offchain Labs and Espresso System intend to achieve decentralized shared transaction sequencing for the benefit of end-users.

Offchain Labs is combining research and development efforts. In addition, it will aid Espresso System in implementing Timeboost. The desired outcome is a distributed, open-source, production-ready solution.

Offchain Labs researchers are investigating Timeboost at the builder level. After paying a nominal fee, the first-come, first-served paradigm is modified to permit transactions to receive a time extension.

Timeboost is a priority ordering section fee. The Espresso Sequencer facilitates the separation of proposers and builders.

Many policies can be enforced at the level of the builder. Examples include rebate protocols and MEV auctions.

PBS should be the default unless the architect opts for something else. Timeboost is essential because it reduces negative MEV without compromising internalization. MEV attacks turn off the finest capabilities.

Consequently, their prevention objective is to provide an optimal user experience devoid of MEV assaults and their effects. Espresso Sequencer can utilize a neutral, open protocol.

It is compatible with each Ethereum rollup. Integration of the Arbitrum technology stack occurs first. This will provide support for native technologies that employ Timeboost ordering.

Espresso System and Offchain Labs are developing a roadmap. The concentration will be on research and development. In addition, Timeboost ordering traverses networks. It will extend beyond Arbitrum chains.

The production-ready, open-source solution will integrate with other networks. The goal is to enhance interoperability and security outside of the native ecosystem. They may become more robust and integrated.

The modification follows Stylus. The programming environment of the next generation, which dates back to early 2023, demonstrates Offchain Labs' potential. The user can deploy applications written in their preferred programming language.