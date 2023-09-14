Defense Forces Push Back Russians To Clear 10-15 Kilometer Line From Left Bank Of Dnipro River

This was reported by Natalia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, on the air of the national telethon 'United News', Ukrinform reports.

"We continue to push the enemy out so that the strip from the left bank for at least 10-15 kilometers is completely cleared of them. This will critically reduce the number of attacks on the right bank, it will be easier for residents of settlements along the coast," said Humeniuk.

As reported, over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces conducted 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy weapons and military equipment and two strikes on its anti-aircraft missile systems.