Dry Fruits To Til: 7 Types Of Modak For Ganesh Chaturthi

Dry fruits to Til are 7 types of Modaks that are served to Lord Ganesha. Varieties include Ukadiche, Fried, Sesame, Dry Fruit, Chocolate, Mawa, and Coconut-Jaggery Modak

Most common type of modak made during Ganesh Chaturthi. It consists of a rice flour dough filled with a sweet mixture of grated coconut, jaggery, and cardamom

The outer layer is made from wheat flour or all-purpose flour dough, and the filling is typically the same as in ukadiche modak

These modaks are made with roasted sesame seeds, jaggery, and a hint of cardamom. The mixture is shaped into small round dumplings

Made by melting chocolate and mixing it with crushed biscuits, nuts, and sometimes desiccated coconut. The mixture is set in modak molds

Mawa or khoya modak is prepared by cooking khoya (reduced milk solids) with sugar and flavorings like cardamom. The sweet mixture is then shaped into modaks

This type of modak features a filling made from grated coconut and kokum (a tropical fruit) with jaggery. The kokum imparts a tangy and slightly sour flavor to the modak

They are made by mixing finely chopped or powdered dry fruits like almonds, cashews, and pistachios with jaggery or sugar