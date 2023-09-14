Israel Strikes Syrian Military Sites In Central Region

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
DAMASCUS, Sept 14 (NNN-SANA) – In the second attack late yesterday, an Israeli missile strike hit Syrian military sites, in the central province of Hama and caused damage, the Syrian army said, in a statement.
The attack, which was carried out from inside the Lebanese airspace, hit the sites in the countryside of Hama, said the statement.
Earlier in the day, two Syrian soldiers were killed and six others wounded, in an Israeli missile strike in the coastal province of Tartous, according to the Syrian army.
The attacks are the latest in a string of Israeli missile strikes against Syrian military sites, on the pretext that the targeted sites harbour weapons and fighters affiliated with Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah group.– NNN-SANA
MENAFN14092023000200011047ID1107065285
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.