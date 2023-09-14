Israel Strikes Syrian Military Sites In Central Region

The attack, which was carried out from inside the Lebanese airspace, hit the sites in the countryside of Hama, said the statement.

Earlier in the day, two Syrian soldiers were killed and six others wounded, in an Israeli missile strike in the coastal province of Tartous, according to the Syrian army.

The attacks are the latest in a string of Israeli missile strikes against Syrian military sites, on the pretext that the targeted sites harbour weapons and fighters affiliated with Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah group.– NNN-SANA