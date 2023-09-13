Saudi Ambassador Says Builders Will Enter Iraq

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News)
By John Lee.
Saudi Arabian companies are said to be committed to supporting the housing sector in Iraq.
The Saudi ambassador to Baghdad, Abdulaziz Al-Shammari (pictured), told the state-owned Iraqi News Agency (INA) on Wednesday that Saudi companies will expand into Iraq with a view to building more housing.
He was speaking after attending a conference arranged by the Ministry of Construction, Housing and Public Municipalities.
