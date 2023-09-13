Nato, Istanbul Cooperation Initiative Hood Fruitful Dialogue

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- NATO member states held a "fruitful meeting" with Istanbul Cooperation Initiative (ICI) partners at NATO headquarters in Brussels Wednesday evening, acting NATO spokesman Dylan White said on his twitter message.
"An important step in strengthening our partnership. Closer cooperation is important in the face of shared security challenges," he said.
On his part, Kuwaitآ's ambassador to Belgium, EU and NATO tweeted that "a thorough discussion" was held between North Atlantic Council and Istanbul Cooperation Initiative Partners chaired by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
The meeting discussed "common challenges & areas of potential cooperation" through ICI partnership, as well on utilizing the NATO-ICI Centre in Kuwait to its full potential, he noted.
The Istanbul Cooperation Initiative (ICI) was launched in the Turkish city in 2004 to boost partnership between NATO and Gulf countries.
Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates currently participate in the Initiative.
NATO opened its first NATO-ICI Regional Centre in Kuwait in 2017. (end)
nk
MENAFN13092023000071011013ID1107064506
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.