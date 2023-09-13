Uae, Kuwait Bound By Historic Relations - Statement

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kuwait are joined by "historic and brotherly" ties, a Kuwaiti defense ministry statement said on Wednesday, citing a common desire to ensure these relations remain on an upward trajectory.
Conveying the Kuwaiti political leadership's "warmest greetings" to the UAE, visiting Kuwaiti Defense Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah thanked Vice President, Prime Minister and Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for the hospitality shown to him, whishing the Gulf Arab Emirate further development and prosperity.
The talks between the Dubai ruler and the Kuwaiti defense minister also brought together a number of senior state officials, added the statement. (end)
