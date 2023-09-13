Amg Is A Proud Partner Of Pcc's Timet Operation In Ravenswood, West Virginia, Serving The Aerospace Industry

In total, the project represents a $500 million investment by PCC. The new facility will be powered by a solar energy, micro-grid using renewable green energy; the first of its kind for PCC.

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, AMG's CEO, commented,“This partnership serves as a basis for intensifying our technology and signifies one of the largest orders in all of AMG Engineering's history. We are proud to have been chosen to supply the furnaces for this new facility and look forward to continuing our business partnership with TIMET.”

About AMG

AMG's mission is to provide critical materials and related process technologies to advance a less carbon-intensive world. To this end, AMG is focused on the production and development of energy storage materials such as lithium, vanadium, and tantalum. In addition, AMG's products include highly engineered systems to reduce CO2 in aerospace engines, as well as critical materials addressing CO2 reduction in a variety of other end use markets.

AMG Clean Energy Materials segment combines AMG's recycling and mining operations, producing materials for infrastructure and energy storage solutions while reducing the CO2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. AMG Clean Energy Materials segment spans the vanadium, lithium, and tantalum value chains. AMG Critical Materials Technologies segment combines AMG's leading vacuum furnace technology line with high-purity materials serving global leaders in the aerospace sector. AMG Critical Minerals segment consists of AMG's mineral processing operations in antimony, graphite, and silicon metal.

With approximately 3,600 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka, and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Japan ( ).