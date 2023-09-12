Switzerland Celebrates 175 Years Of Constitution



Shortly before noon, a ceremony began in the National Council Hall with music, speeches and humour.

National Council President Martin Candinas (centre/GR) opened proceedings before handing his chairman's bell to the comedian duo "Gilbert & Oleg". From then on, they led the event as“moderators”.

In addition to all Federal Council members, representatives of cantonal governments and ambassadors from neighboring countries also attended the ceremony, as the parliamentary services announced. The President of the Federal Court was also there.

In the middle of the hall, the original Federal Constitution, which is otherwise kept in the Federal Archives, was displayed in a case.

The anniversary offers the opportunity to celebrate the values ​​that have shaped united and democratic Switzerland over the last 175 years, the parliamentary services wrote in advance.

