Cerebral Angiography Market Projected To Surge To $70 Million By 2027 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
The global cerebral angiography market is presently valued at US$ 46 million and is predicted to grow to US$ 70 million by the end of 2027. From 2022 to 2027, global demand for cerebral angiography is expected to grow at an 8.8% CAGR.
The demand for cerebral angiography systems in China is expected to outpace the global average, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12% through 2027. This robust growth can be attributed to substantial support from government institutions, facilitating advancements in the healthcare industry for comprehensive cardiovascular disorder treatments in the country.
Get Free Sample Copy of This Report-
Cerebral angiography is a medical imaging technique that provides a detailed visualization of blood vessels in the brain. It is a valuable diagnostic tool used to assess blood flow and detect abnormalities in the cerebral vasculature. This procedure is crucial in the diagnosis and treatment planning of varineurological conditions, including aneurysms, vascular malformations, and strokes. The cerebral angiography market revolves around the equipment, contrast agents, and services required for this medical procedure.
Cerebral Angiography Market Demand
Growing Neurological Disorders: The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, such as ischemic strokes and aneurysms, has driven the demand for cerebral angiography. Early and accurate diagnosis is essential for effective treatment. Technological Advancements: Advances in imaging technology, including digital subtraction angiography (DSA) and 3D rotational angiography, have improved the precision and safety of cerebral angiography procedures, further boosting demand. Aging Population: The aging global population is more susceptible to cerebrovascular diseases. This demographic shift has led to a higher demand for cerebral angiography in diagnosing and managing these conditions.
Cerebral Angiography Market Supply Trends
Digitalization and Automation: Cerebral angiography equipment has witnessed digitalization and automation trends, leading to enhanced image quality and reduced radiation exposure for patients and medical staff. Contrast Agent Developments: Manufacturers have been developing contrast agents with improved safety profiles, reducing the risk of adverse reactions during angiography procedures. Minimally Invasive Techniques: The trend toward minimally invasive procedures has led to the development of advanced catheters and imaging equipment, allowing for more precise and less invasive angiography.
Key Companies Profiled In This Report
GE Healthcare Samsung Medison Shimadzu Corp. Siemens Healthineers TERUMO Corporation Jude Medical, Inc. Hitachi Medical Corporation Koninklijke Philips N.V. Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
Competitive Landscape in the Cerebral Angiography Market
Companies operating in the cerebral angiography market are actively investing in Research and Development (R&D) efforts to diversify their product portfolios. The industry is witnessing an increasing number of partnerships among major players, which are expected to drive market expansion in the forthcoming years.
For example:
In 2021, Royal Philips unveiled its vision for interventional medicine, marking a significant development in the field. The company achieved this by integrating its groundbreaking spectral CT imaging technology into a hybrid Angio CT suite. By combining its distinctive Spectral CT 7500 system with its image-guided therapy system, Azurion with FlexArm, into a unified interventional suite solution, Philips aims to provide interventionalists with immediate access to these two critical imaging modalities right at the patient's side.
Segmentation of Cerebral Angiography Industry Research
By Technology:
Magnetic Resonance Angiography Computed Tomography Ultrasound Nuclear Imaging X-ray By End User:
Hospitals Diagnostic Imaging Centers Others By Region:
North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions –
The cerebral angiography market plays a pivotal role in diagnosing and treating cerebrovascular diseases. It continues to evolve with technological advancements that enhance accuracy and patient safety. However, challenges related to radiation exposure, equipment costs, invasiveness, and patient comfort persist. Addressing these issues while meeting the growing demand for cerebral angiography remains a key fofor the industry. As medical technology advances, cerebral angiography will continue to be a critical tool in improving the diagnosis and treatment of neurological conditions.
About Fact.MR:
Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we delivers deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empowers businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.
Contact:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232
Email: