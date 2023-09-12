Cerebral Angiography Market Projected To Surge To $70 Million By 2027 X Herald

The demand for cerebral angiography systems in China is expected to outpace the global average, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12% through 2027. This robust growth can be attributed to substantial support from government institutions, facilitating advancements in the healthcare industry for comprehensive cardiovascular disorder treatments in the country.

Cerebral angiography is a medical imaging technique that provides a detailed visualization of blood vessels in the brain. It is a valuable diagnostic tool used to assess blood flow and detect abnormalities in the cerebral vasculature. This procedure is crucial in the diagnosis and treatment planning of varineurological conditions, including aneurysms, vascular malformations, and strokes. The cerebral angiography market revolves around the equipment, contrast agents, and services required for this medical procedure.

Cerebral Angiography Market Demand



Growing Neurological Disorders: The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, such as ischemic strokes and aneurysms, has driven the demand for cerebral angiography. Early and accurate diagnosis is essential for effective treatment.

Technological Advancements: Advances in imaging technology, including digital subtraction angiography (DSA) and 3D rotational angiography, have improved the precision and safety of cerebral angiography procedures, further boosting demand. Aging Population: The aging global population is more susceptible to cerebrovascular diseases. This demographic shift has led to a higher demand for cerebral angiography in diagnosing and managing these conditions.

Cerebral Angiography Market Supply Trends



Digitalization and Automation: Cerebral angiography equipment has witnessed digitalization and automation trends, leading to enhanced image quality and reduced radiation exposure for patients and medical staff.

Contrast Agent Developments: Manufacturers have been developing contrast agents with improved safety profiles, reducing the risk of adverse reactions during angiography procedures. Minimally Invasive Techniques: The trend toward minimally invasive procedures has led to the development of advanced catheters and imaging equipment, allowing for more precise and less invasive angiography.

Key Companies Profiled In This Report



GE Healthcare

Samsung Medison

Shimadzu Corp.

Siemens Healthineers

TERUMO Corporation

Jude Medical, Inc.

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V. Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Competitive Landscape in the Cerebral Angiography Market

Companies operating in the cerebral angiography market are actively investing in Research and Development (R&D) efforts to diversify their product portfolios. The industry is witnessing an increasing number of partnerships among major players, which are expected to drive market expansion in the forthcoming years.

For example:

In 2021, Royal Philips unveiled its vision for interventional medicine, marking a significant development in the field. The company achieved this by integrating its groundbreaking spectral CT imaging technology into a hybrid Angio CT suite. By combining its distinctive Spectral CT 7500 system with its image-guided therapy system, Azurion with FlexArm, into a unified interventional suite solution, Philips aims to provide interventionalists with immediate access to these two critical imaging modalities right at the patient's side.

Segmentation of Cerebral Angiography Industry Research



By Technology:



Magnetic Resonance Angiography



Computed Tomography



Ultrasound



Nuclear Imaging

X-ray

By End User:



Hospitals



Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Others

By Region:



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America Middle East & Africa

The cerebral angiography market plays a pivotal role in diagnosing and treating cerebrovascular diseases. It continues to evolve with technological advancements that enhance accuracy and patient safety. However, challenges related to radiation exposure, equipment costs, invasiveness, and patient comfort persist. Addressing these issues while meeting the growing demand for cerebral angiography remains a key fofor the industry. As medical technology advances, cerebral angiography will continue to be a critical tool in improving the diagnosis and treatment of neurological conditions.

