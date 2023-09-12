Hibu, An H.I.G. Portfolio Company, Acquires Marketing Technology Platform Of Signpost Inc.





Signpost's marketing technology platform, which includes its Marketing Automation, Messaging Hub and Instant Response solutions, allows SMBs to design and deploy optimized text and email marketing campaigns, instantly respond to leads via automated text messages, manage communications across multiple platforms from an integrated messaging hub, and collect customer feedback and reviews. This one-stop marketing and communication tool empowers its clients to efficiently acquire, retain, and enhance relationships with prospective and existing customers to increase conversions from digital marketing campaigns.

Kevin Jasper, Chief Executive Officer of Hibu, commented:“We are thrilled to add Signpost's marketing automation capabilities to our existing portfolio of proprietary technology, further enhancing our ability to deliver exceptional results to our SMB customers. The acquisition will bring the full capabilities of Signpost's advanced technology to Hibu Assistant and to the entire Hibu digital marketing platform, accelerating our product development roadmap and our plans to bring new features to market.”

Matt Gullen, Managing Director at H.I.G., said:“This acquisition provides a feature-rich and user-friendly technology that is highly complementary to Hibu, enabling it to better serve the unique needs of its SMB customers. We look forward to continuing to support Hibu's growth journey through investments in technology that will enable the Company to continue delivering best-in-class results for customers.”

About Hibu

Hibu is the leading provider of technology-enabled digital marketing solutions to small and medium-sized businesses (“SMBs”) across the United States. The Company serves over 70,000 SMBs, with a foon established businesses in high-value, non-discretionary industries such as home repairs and services, auto repair and medical. The Company's subscription-based offering provides SMBs with an integrated, all-in-one outsourced digital marketing solution including digital presence services (websites, listings, reviews, and reputation management), performance marketing (mobile, social, SEO, SEM, and display), and customer relationship management tools (marketing automation, email, and text messaging).

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $58 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $52 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at .

* Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

