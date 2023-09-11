Eur/Usd Forecast: The Pair Sees Downward Pressure

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
Friday ushered in concerns regarding the euro's resilience. Conversations surrounding inflation have taken center stage in the financial arena, stirring unease among traders. It's akin to a weighty burden bearing down on the market, particularly with the imposing presence of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average . Should we succeed in surpassing this significant threshold, it would unquestionably signal a positive turn of events. Nevertheless, signs are increasingly pointing towards the potential for further selling pressure. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started Conversely, a descent below the 1.07 mark could steer the market towards the 1.05 level. If circumstances align favorably, a breach of the 200-day EMA could clear the path for advancement toward the 50-Day EMA and possibly even the coveted 1.10 milestone. At this juncture, exercising caution is paramount, with a keen foon identifying short-term opportunities to capitalize on any market rallies. Germany's economic struggles have remained conspicufor some time, while the United States grapples with persistent inflationary pressures. This backdrop of inflation continues to play a pivotal role, compelling the Federal Reserve to meticulously weigh its monetary policy decisions. Furthermore, a resurgence in trading volume is anticipated as major players return to the fray following the summer hiaand holiday season. With this resurgence in activity, we may witness a truer reflection of market dynamics.Volatility is Becoming the New NormExpect volatility to become the new norm, prompting the wisdom of maintaining a broader perspective and not succumbing to the sway of short-term fluctuations. The return to full trading activity this week after the summer hiapromises to be anything but tranquil. Thedollar appears poised to make significant strides against a spectrum of currencies, and the euro is unlikely to escape its impact. Although this transformation may require time to fully unfold, indications point towards thedollar gearing up for a robust resurgence in the weeks, and perhaps even months, ahead.In summary, the euro stands in a somewhat precariposition within the trading arena, primarily due to burgeoning concerns over inflation. The tantalizing prospect of breaching the 200-day EMA looms, but for the present moment, prudence dictates vigilance for short-term opportunities and a measured response to market noise. Thedollar's reinvigoration against varicurrencies, including the euro, is becoming increasingly conspicuous. While this transformation may not manifest overnight, it represents a development well worth monitoring in the weeks ahead.Ready to trade our daily Forex forecast ? Here's a list of some of the best regulated forex brokers to check out.
