Healthy Snacking Trend Boosts Consumption Of Freeze Dried Fruits And Vegetables 2023-2028

This, in turn, has led to an increase in the demand for freeze-dried fruits and vegetables to be used in snacks, soups, dressings, and bakery and confectionery products. For instance, in Japan and European countries, traditionally, the bakery sector has been the main consumer of freeze-dried fruits. However, over the years, the application of freeze-dried fruits has paved its way in different end-user industries, such as fruity granola cereal, energy bars, and healthy snacks, including trail mix.

Moreover, the ease of processing heat-sensitive food products, like fruits and vegetables, and providing them with a prolonged shelf life without hampering the original properties are the major driving factors for the global freeze-dried fruits and vegetable market. Similarly, the rising interest and participation of consumers in outdoor sports are driving market sales.

Freeze Dried Fruits & Vegetables Market Trends Rising Demand for Ready-to-Cook Meals and Healthy Snacking Options

The market is witnessing enhanced demand for ready-to-cook meals or ready-to-consume foods as these can be easily incorporated into the daily routines and lifestyles of consumers. Healthy products with enhanced shelf-life are being greatly demanded, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to increased consumption of processed (comfort) food.

Freeze-dried fruits and vegetables are greatly adopted these days to maintain a healthy weight and minimize the risk of cardiovascular disorders, liver, colon cancer, etc. Consumers are greatly demanding healthy snacks to improve their mental and physical well-being. As fresh-dried fruits and vegetables offer a healthy snacking option, offering fresh flavor and nutrients, is thereby expected to increase the sales of such products in the market.

Furthermore, prominent manufacturers in the market are launching innovative products in the freeze-dried fruits and vegetable segment to enhance their market shares.

Asia-Pacific is a Dominant Market

Consumers in the Asian market are inclined towards healthy product formulations with innovative ingredients. The abundance of raw materials coupled with rising food and beverage industry growth in the emerging market of Asia-Pacific such as India, China, and South Korea is expected to support market growth. Prominent manufacturers in the market are expanding their regional presence to gain a larger market share.

The rising demand for foods requiring minimum preparation is influencing the freeze-dried fruits and vegetable market in the Asia-Pacific region since they can be easily incorporated into the diet.

China is the largest market for freeze-dried fruits and vegetables in the Asia-Pacific region, serving as a prominent hub for major players to strengthen their foothold in the market. Furthermore, during the past few years, the demand for natural food flavors, including natural fruit flavors has increased among Asia-Pacific consumers due to the influence of western-style cooking, which can be observed in the growing import of flavoring products, along with rising consumption. Therefore, all the above-mentioned factors are supporting the market growth of the freeze-dried fruits and vegetable market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Freeze Dried Fruits & Vegetables Market Competitor Analysis

The freeze-dried fruits and vegetable market is a highly fragmented and competitive market owing to the presence of multiple regional and international players. Companies, like European Freeze Dry, Dohler, Paradise Fruits, Chaucer Foods Ltd., and Mecer Foods LLC, are among the players holding a significant share in the global freeze-dried fruit and vegetable market.

Key players are embarking on product innovation as one of their key strategies to achieve a prominent share in the market and optimize their offerings, apart from mergers & acquisitions, and expansion of their production and distribution networks for better visibility and enlargement of their portfolio of offerings.

