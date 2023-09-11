Chanss-Qatar Celebrates Onam Festival

DOHA: Changanacherry NSS College Alumni Association Qatar chapter (CHANSS-Qatar) celebrated Onam 2023 with traditional pomp and fervour at the Calicut Notebook restaurant in Doha on Friday (Sept 8).

Established in 1947, NSS College, Changanacherry, is one of the oldest educational institutions in Central Travancore, Kerala, and several hundred of its former students are working in Qatar, and living with their families.

CHANSS-Qatar is one of the vibrant alumni associations in Qatar and has been regularly organising several cultural and educational programmes for the benefit of the Indian community.

This year's Onam festivities included cultural and musical programmes including traditional items like Thiruvathirakali, Vanchipattu and Nadanpattu.

Children of different age-groups also displayed their talents in dance, singing and also staged interesting skits.

The celebrations ended with a traditional vegetarian feast served on banana leaves.

CHANSS-Qatar President Ajith Powathil welcomed the gathering and also delivered the Onam message while General secretary Amritha Sudheesh proposed a vote of thanks.