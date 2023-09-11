Unwritten Deal With Us Not Helping Iran's Long-Term Interests - Analyst

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. The unwritten
agreement between Iran and theregarding the exchange of
prisoners and the unblocking of Iran's frozen assets abroad, as
well as Iran's sale of a certain level of crude oil, is not in
Iran's long-term interests, said Iranian analyst Kurush Ahmadi,
Trend reports.
“Of course, having such an unwritten agreement is better than
nothing for Iran in the current situation. Iran needs to define a
long-term strategy for its nuclear program, which has caused many
problems, and reach a lasting agreement in this direction,” he
noted.
Ahmadi also said that this informal deal won't solve the global
challenges, the many hurdles to the country's economic growth, and
the future uncertainty and mistrust. He added that this deal will
likely last until at least November 2024 (reference to US
presidential election, which takes place early November).
According to Iranian analysts, Iran needs to have a solid and
lasting plan to fully improve its ties with the world. Otherwise,
it will have no choice but to face one crisis after another.
Ahmadi stressed that Iran's economic ties with other countries
are hampered by banking sanctions, including SWIFT, and other
limits on its oil sales. Iran has no choice but to purchase
substandard products and comply with their rules from its oil
clients.
In August 2023, an indirect agreement was reached between Iran
and the United States with the mediation of Qatar. Based on the
agreement, fivecitizens detained in Iran were released. Iran's
frozen assets in abroad have been released.
On May 8, 2018, theannounced its withdrawal from the Joint
Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group
(Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany), and imposed
new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018. Over the past
period, the sanctions affected Iranian oil exports, more than 700
banks, companies, and individuals. The sanctions have resulted in
the freezing of Iranian assets abroad.
In discussions, Iran is mainly trying to achieve the abolition
of sanctions imposed by theand Western countries, the removal
of its funds frozen abroad, and the abolition of the restriction on
the export of crude oil. In return, theand Western countries
want Iran not to acquire an atomic bomb, to keep its nuclear
program under control, and to reduce the level of uranium
enrichment.
