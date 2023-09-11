Unwritten Deal With Us Not Helping Iran's Long-Term Interests - Analyst

“Of course, having such an unwritten agreement is better than nothing for Iran in the current situation. Iran needs to define a long-term strategy for its nuclear program, which has caused many problems, and reach a lasting agreement in this direction,” he noted.

Ahmadi also said that this informal deal won't solve the global challenges, the many hurdles to the country's economic growth, and the future uncertainty and mistrust. He added that this deal will likely last until at least November 2024 (reference to US presidential election, which takes place early November).

According to Iranian analysts, Iran needs to have a solid and lasting plan to fully improve its ties with the world. Otherwise, it will have no choice but to face one crisis after another.

Ahmadi stressed that Iran's economic ties with other countries are hampered by banking sanctions, including SWIFT, and other limits on its oil sales. Iran has no choice but to purchase substandard products and comply with their rules from its oil clients.

In August 2023, an indirect agreement was reached between Iran and the United States with the mediation of Qatar. Based on the agreement, fivecitizens detained in Iran were released. Iran's frozen assets in abroad have been released.

On May 8, 2018, theannounced its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany), and imposed new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018. Over the past period, the sanctions affected Iranian oil exports, more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals. The sanctions have resulted in the freezing of Iranian assets abroad.

In discussions, Iran is mainly trying to achieve the abolition of sanctions imposed by theand Western countries, the removal of its funds frozen abroad, and the abolition of the restriction on the export of crude oil. In return, theand Western countries want Iran not to acquire an atomic bomb, to keep its nuclear program under control, and to reduce the level of uranium enrichment.

