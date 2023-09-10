Russia’s Eastern Economic Forum includes foreign nations

(MENAFN) Delegations from numerous foreign nations are anticipated to join in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) that begins on Sunday in the farther east town of Vladivostok in Russia.



India, China, Laos, Mongolia as well as Myanmar are going to have the biggest delegations at the forum, as stated by Russian Vice Premier Yuri Trutnev, who is presidential diplomat to the Far Eastern Federal District.



He informed journalists on Saturday that almost 7,000 people are projected to contribute in the four-day meeting, involving press spokespersons from over 50 foreign nations, together with ‘unfriendly’ countries.



“Russian entrepreneurs will meet with colleagues from India, China, Mongolia and ASEAN countries. I am sure as a result we’ll see a large number of new investment agreements with foreign participation, which will bring new projects, technologies, and jobs to the Far Eastern land and will become the key to strong friendship between our countries,” Trutnev declared.

