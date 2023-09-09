In Lviv, Boris Johnson Honors Memory Of Fallen Soldiers, Heavenly Hundred Heroes

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported this via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"Together with Boris Johnson, we commemorated our fallen defenders of Ukraine and heroes of the Heavenly Hundred. The painful price of our freedom," Sadovyi wrote in a caption to a photo showing the two laying flowers at a memorial to fallen Ukrainian soldiers.

As reported, Boris Johnson arrived in Lviv by train on September 9.

Photo: Andriy Sadovyi / Telegram