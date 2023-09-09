In Lviv, Boris Johnson Honors Memory Of Fallen Soldiers, Heavenly Hundred Heroes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Former Prime Minister of Great Britain Boris Johnson honored the memory of the fallen defenders of Ukraine and heroes of the Revolution of Dignity's Heavenly Hundred during his visit to Lviv.
Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported this via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.
"Together with Boris Johnson, we commemorated our fallen defenders of Ukraine and heroes of the Heavenly Hundred. The painful price of our freedom," Sadovyi wrote in a caption to a photo showing the two laying flowers at a memorial to fallen Ukrainian soldiers. Read also: Boris Johnson arrives in Lviv
As reported, Boris Johnson arrived in Lviv by train on September 9.
Photo: Andriy Sadovyi / Telegram
