Nahyan Bin Mubarak Meets Armenia Fm Reiterates Uae's Commitment To Strengthening Ties With All Nations

ABU DHABI, 8th September, 2023 (WAM) --Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is currently visiting the along with an accompanying delegation.

The two ministers discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries and to coordinate their positions on regional and international issues.

Sheikh Nahyan welcomed the Armenian top diplomat and underscored the importance of developing relations between the and Armenia in all fields.

He noted the keenness of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to strengthen cooperation with all countries of the world in this regard, and to support all efforts aimed at achieving stability and peace around the world. He also praised the joint efforts made by the leadership of the and Armenia to develop cooperation relations in varifields.

In response, the Armenian Foreign Minister expressed his deep appreciation for the UAE's wise leadership and the friendly people of the Emirates. He said that his meeting with Sheikh Nahyan was cordial and very fruitful, and that they discussed many issues of common concern.

He also praised the UAE's unique experience in promoting the values of tolerance, coexistence, and human brotherhood, which he said has had a major impact on the international level.



