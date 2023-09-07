National Guard Members Destroy Russia's Solntsepyok, Tigr

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Omega Special Forces Group of the National Guard of Ukraine has smashed Russia's TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system and 2S4 Tyulpan self-propelled mortar with unmanned aerial vehicles.
The relevant video was posted by the National Guard of Ukraine on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
Additionally, Ukrainian forces destroyed the enemy's Tigr infantry mobility vehicle and tank.
A reminder that, between February 24, 2022 and September 6, 2023, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine reached about 266,290 troops.
Video: National Guard of Ukraine
