Slovak Delegation Visits Azerbaijan's Shusha, Fuzuli And Aghdam (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. A
delegation headed by the Speaker of the National Council of the
Slovak Republic, Boris Kollar, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan,
visited the territories liberated from occupation on September 6,
the Press and Public Relations Department of Milli Majlis
(Parliament) told Trend .
The delegation was accompanied by the Deputy of the
Milli Majlis, the head of the working group on inter-parliamentary
relations with Slovakia, Anar Mammadov, the Ambassador of Slovakia
to Azerbaijan, Milan Lajcak, and other officials.
Emin Huseynov, the Special Representative of the
President of Azerbaijan in the territories of the Karabakh Economic
Region liberated from occupation (with the exception of the Shusha
region), who met the delegation at the Fuzuli International
Airport, informed the delegation members about the models of the
Fuzuli and Zangilan airports and told them about the technical
indicators of the airports.
Huseynov also gave information about the plans for the
restoration of the city of Fuzuli, the modern infrastructure that
will be created in the district and other liberated territories,
and the work done within the framework of the 'smart city', 'smart
village, and green energy projects.
The participants of the trip also went to the city of
Fuzuli, where they got acquainted with the consequences of Armenian
vandalism. They were provided with information about the crimes
committed by Armenia against our country during the 30-year
occupation, the contamination of these territories by mines by
Armenia, the ongoing mine clearance work, and the completed and
upcoming works in Fuzuli, a residential quarter built in the city
of Fuzuli.
Afterwards, the members of the delegation who arrived
in Shusha met with the Special Representative of the President of
Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, Aydin Kerimov. During the
meeting, Aydin Kerimov highly appreciated Boris Kollar's next visit
to Shusha. The development of relations between Azerbaijan and
Slovakia was discussed. The special representative informed the
delegation about the history of the city of Shusha, its condition
during the occupation, the reconstruction and construction works
carried out in Shusha under the direct supervision of President
Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, the
restoration of historical monuments in the city, and the future
plans.
In addition, a visit to Jidir Duzu took place. The
guests were given information about the heroic soldiers of
Azerbaijan who, showing unprecedented courage, climbed the steep
cliffs and freed Shusha from the Armenian occupation at the cost of
their lives. Today, Jidir Duzu, as before the occupation, is a
venue for grandiose events.
