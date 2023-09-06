Wednesday, 06 September 2023 05:05 GMT

Azerbaijan's Ada University Signs Mou With Croatian Diplomatic Academy (Photo)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between Azerbaijan's ADA University and the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia on the sidelines of the official visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov to Croatia, Trend reports.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed during the official visit of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to Croatia.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister paid an official visit to Croatia last day.

