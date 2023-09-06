Azerbaijan's Ada University Signs Mou With Croatian Diplomatic Academy (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. A Memorandum of
Understanding has been signed between Azerbaijan's ADA University
and the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign and European
Affairs of Croatia on the sidelines of the official visit of
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov to
Croatia, Trend reports.
This is stated in a publication on the account of the Ministry
of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan on X (Twitter).
The Memorandum of Understanding was signed during the official
visit of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to
Croatia.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister paid an official visit to
Croatia last day.
MENAFN06092023000187011040ID1107017076
