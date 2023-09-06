Building Exterior Wall Insulation Material Market, Global Outlook And Forecast 2023-2030 X Herald

External wall insulation, also known as EWI and external solid wall insulation, is a type of insulation that is attached to the outside of your walls. Two layers of material are used – one to offer insulation, and an outer layer of mineral or synthetic render to protect against weather and provide a decorative finish.





This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Building Exterior Wall Insulation Material, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Building Exterior Wall Insulation Material. This report contains market size and forecasts of Building Exterior Wall Insulation Material in global, including the following market information:



Global Building Exterior Wall Insulation Material Market Revenue, 2018-2023, 2024-2030, ($ millions)

Global Building Exterior Wall Insulation Material Market Sales, 2018-2023, 2024-2030, (Kiloton) Global top five Building Exterior Wall Insulation Material companies in 2022 (%)

In terms of product, EPS/XPS is the largest segment with a share about 35%?followed by rock wool and glass wool with the similar share about 23%. And in terms of application, the largest application is residential building, followed by commercial building.

We surveyed the Building Exterior Wall Insulation Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment:

Global Building Exterior Wall Insulation Material Market, by Type, 2018-2023, 2024-2030 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Building Exterior Wall Insulation Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2022 (%)



Rockwool

Glass Wool

Foam Other

Global Building Exterior Wall Insulation Material Market, by Application, 2018-2023, 2024-2030 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Building Exterior Wall Insulation Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2022 (%)



Commercial Building Home Building

Global Building Exterior Wall Insulation Material Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2023, 2024-2030 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Building Exterior Wall Insulation Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2022 (%)



North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa) South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:



Key companies Building Exterior Wall Insulation Material revenues in global market, 2018-2023 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Building Exterior Wall Insulation Material revenues share in global market, 2022 (%)

Key companies Building Exterior Wall Insulation Material sales in global market, 2018-2023 (Estimated), (Kiloton) Key companies Building Exterior Wall Insulation Material sales share in global market, 2022 (%)

Key players include:



Owens Corning

Johns Manville

ITW

Armacell

Knauf Insulation

K-flex

Rockwool

Wincell

Kingspan

Paroc Group

ODE YALITIM

Frost King

Nom Aeromax

Outline of Major Chapters: Chapter 1: Introduces the definition of Building Exterior Wall Insulation Material, market overview.

Chapter 2: Global Building Exterior Wall Insulation Material market size in revenue and volume.

Chapter 3: Detailed analysis of Building Exterior Wall Insulation Material manufacturers competitive landscape, price, sales and revenue market share, latest development plan, merger, and acquisition information, etc.

Chapter 4: Provides the analysis of varimarket segments by type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different market segments.

Chapter 5: Provides the analysis of varimarket segments by application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different downstream markets.

Chapter 6: Sales of Building Exterior Wall Insulation Material in regional level and country level. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries and introduces the market development, future development prospects, market space of each country in the world.

Chapter 7: Provides profiles of key players, introducing the basic situation of the main companies in the market in detail, including product sales, revenue, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 8: Global Building Exterior Wall Insulation Material capacity by region & country.

Chapter 9: Introduces the market dynamics, latest developments of the market, the driving factors and restrictive factors of the market, the challenges and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, and the analysis of relevant policies in the industry.

Chapter 10: Analysis of industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.

Chapter 11: The main points and conclusions of the report.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Building Exterior Wall Insulation Material Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Building Exterior Wall Insulation Material Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Building Exterior Wall Insulation Material Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Building Exterior Wall Insulation Material Market Size: 2022 VS 2030

2.2 Global Building Exterior Wall Insulation Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2018-2030

2.3 Global Building Exterior Wall Insulation Material Sales: 2018-2030

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Building Exterior Wall Insulation Material Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Building Exterior Wall Insulation Material Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Building Exterior Wall Insulation Material Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Building Exterior Wall Insulation Material Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Building Exterior Wall Insulation Material Price by Manufacturer (2018-2023)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Building Exterior Wall Insulation Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2022

3.7 Global Manufacturers Building Exterior Wall Insulation Material Product Type

3.8 T

