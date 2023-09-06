Ink By James Graham

South Australia, Australia Sep 5, 2023 (Issuewire)

University of Adelaide Theatre Guild presents

An Amateur Production by Arrangement with Curtis Brown Group Ltd

INK

Written by James Graham

Directed by Robert Bell and Rebecca Kemp

12th - 22nd October 2023 Little Theatre

AUSTRALIAN PREMIERE

Fleet Street. 1969. The Sun rises.

James Graham's ruthless, award-winning play leads with the birth of England's most influential newspaper – when a young and rebelliRupert Murdoch asked the impossible and launched its first editor's quest, against all odds, to give the people what they want.

Before 'Fox News', there was 'The Sun'. In 1969, The Sun was a struggling, left leaning Broadsheet destined for failure. Enter a brash young Rupert Murdoch, ready to disrupt Fleet Street, rogue editor Larry Lamb and an unlikely team of underdog reporters and you've got yourself a story good enough for the front page.

This ensemble comedy is jam-packed with hilariand gripping dramatic moments that tell one hell of a story.

Ink centers around an unlikely matchup of David and Goliath proportions between Murdoch's newly purchased The Sun and the best-selling newspaper in the world, The Mirror. It may even have you rooting for Australia's own Media Mogul himself.

Content Warning: Frequent coarse language, adult themes, brief partial nudity, depiction of smoking.

