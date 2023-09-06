South Korean Bank To Provide Financing For Metro Construction In Tajikistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 6. The
Export-Import Bank of South Korea (Eximbank) will provide $200,000
to conduct preliminary work for the construction of a metro system
in Tajikistan, Trend reports.
A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Eximbank and
Tajikistan's Ministry of Transport. Under this document, Eximbank
commits to financing the preliminary study and technical-economic
justification for the construction of the metro system in Dushanbe.
Bank representatives also agreed to finance the detailed project
development.
The Ministry of Transport said that a working group was
established earlier to facilitate timely discussions on metro
construction issues, and 16 meetings have already taken place
within its framework.
On March 14, 2022, a Memorandum of Understanding regarding the
construction of the metro in Dushanbe was signed between
Tajikistan's Ministry of Transport and South Korea's National
Railway Company. This company will be responsible for conducting
the preliminary survey work.
The South Korean railway company proposed building an
above-ground metro using a Light Rail Transit (LRT) system. The
determination of the proposed metro routes is being carried out by
a joint working group of the Ministry of Transport and the city
administration. At the initial stage, a 10.5-kilometer line is
planned for construction.
According to the Ministry of Transport, the South Korean side
has committed to gradually training local specialists for the
proper maintenance of the proposed metro system. It is expected
that seven such specialists will be trained by the end of this
year.
The metro in Dushanbe could become the third one in Central
Asia. Currently, the metro operates in the capital of Uzbekistan,
Tashkent, and in the Kazakh city of Almaty. There are also plans
for constructing a metro in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, which is scheduled
to be completed by 2025.
