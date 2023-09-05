Big Daddy Walker Productions Ramps Up Sound For Large Scale Events

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Allen Walker, Owner of Cincinnati DJ company Big Daddy Walker Productions.
Veteran and successful DJ entertainment company owner Allen Walker launches new sound production division for events up to 15,000
CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Cincinnati DJ entertainment company Big Daddy Walker Productions has launched a new division to foon the sound and audio needs of large-scale events. With a combination of experienced stage professionals and top-of-the-industry equipment, the new division can provide sound for events of up to 15,000 attendees.
Leading the large-scale events division with Owner Allen Walker is sound expert, Nicholas Huth. With over 16 years of stage operation and management, Huth has been a part of the sound and stage teams for festivals like Bonaroo, Voice of America Country Music Festival, Electric Forest, Losty Lands, and Summer Camp Music and Arts Fest. Huth and his team have a combined 60 years of experience in executing sound for large-scale events, says Walker.
Along with the seasoned team, Big Daddy Walker Productions provides an all-weather sound system with crystal clear sound. The large-scale events division can provide sound for concerts, festivals, conventions, and motivational conferences. To complete the package, the entertainment company's talent includes MCs who've opened for high-end entertainers. The new division is available to travel to events across the country.
Walker, a military veteran, started his DJ career in 2008. Big Daddy Walker is one of the premier Cincinnati wedding DJs , earning over 200 5-star reviews on wedding review websites. The DJ company is a member of The Knot's Best Of Weddings Hall of Fame. In addition to providing wedding entertainment, the company also offers DJs and MCs for corporate events, school dances, and private parties in greater Cincinnati, OH, Louisville, KY, Lexington, KY, and parts of Indiana.
