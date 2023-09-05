Ukrainian submarine drones attack Russian pipelines to Turkey

(MENAFN) According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, submarine drones fired from Ukrainian ports have been regularly attacking Russian pipelines carrying natural gas to Turkey.



The claim was made by the Russian leader in his conversation with Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey in Sochi.



Regarding the Blue Stream and TurkStream gas pipelines, Putin asserted, “Our ships guard these pipeline systems, and they are constantly under attack, including with the help of drones that are directed to these attacks from Ukrainian Black Sea ports.”



The Ivan Khurs, a ship that protects the two pipelines, was attacked by the Ukrainians in May, but the Russian Defense Ministry reported that it was successfully repulsed. Three unmanned speedboats were engaged in the incident and were sunk 90 miles (145 km) northeast of Turkey's Bosporus Strait, according to the ministry.



Aleksandar Vucic, the president of Serbia, expressed optimism last month that the TurkStream pipeline, which carries Russian natural gas to his nation via the Black Sea, would be secure and unharmed and wouldn't experience the same fate as the Nord Stream pipes that were damaged.

MENAFN05092023000045015682ID1107008007