Dnipropetrovsk Region Struck With Russian Uragan Mlrs

The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Lysak, Russian invaders opened fire with the Uragan MLRS on the Synelnykove district's Velyka Mykhailivka community on the evening of September 4, 2023.

One of Russian projectiles directly hit a detached house and destroyed it. Two more houses and a motorbike were damaged. A household building caught fire.

Additionally, Russians twice attacked the city of Nikopol with artillery. Fortunately, civilians remained unharmed.