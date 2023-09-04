Doha: The State of Qatar will host the International Society of Automation (ISA) Conference 2023 on September 25, at Radisson Blu Hotel, Doha, announced at a press conference on Monday.

Held under the theme of 'Digitalization in Oil & Gas Industry', the event will bring together over 200 automation specialists from varioil and gas companies in Qatar and those interested in oil industry around the world.

On September 26-27, automation pioneers in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region will gather for the first time in Doha, on the sidelines of the conference.

Qatar Section President Nilangshu Dey said the conference is back after a five-year hiathanks to Qatar's rapid economic growth and non-stop significant developments of automation systems in its oil, gas, petrochemical and energy industries.

Dey added that nine papers will be presented by industry experts selected from varicountries to maintain global sustainability, which will benefit automation engineers in Qatar. An international technical committee has been formed to select the working papers, he added.

He highlighted the holding of the annual meeting of Leaders from over 15 countries from EMEA region in Doha on September 26-27.

Secretary Radouane Zid said Qatar is the first Middle East country to host this gathering of international automation leaders, an event used to be held in Europe over the past 75 years.

Zid highlighted that the conference would feature a host of automation industry leaders from varicountries like England, Ireland, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, the United States of America, Russia, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Oman, the Emirates, India, Pakistan and Portugal.

A leading, Global and Technical organization, sets the exclusive Engineering Standards for Automation for variindustries by helping over 50,000 worldwide members and other 300,000 automation professionals. It also develops Industry Standards, certifies Industry professionals and provides education and training, publishes books and technical articles and hosts Conferences and Exhibitions for automation professionals worldwide.

