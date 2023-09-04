Demining Process In Azerbaijan's Liberated Lands Rapidly Continues - Anama

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Demining process
in Azerbaijan's liberated territories rapidly continues, Chairman
of the Board of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action
(ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov said at a presentation of a locally
produced mine clearing vehicle, Trend reports.
"For the past two years, we have been procuring demining
equipment from abroad, but now the same equipment is being produced
in Azerbaijan, which is very pleasing," he added.
The mine clearing vehicle called "Revival P," produced by the
"Improtex" group of companies, was donated by entrepreneurs to the
Karabakh Revival Foundation.
Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020
started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines,
booby traps, and variweapons left behind by the Armenian
troops.
During the mine clearance operations conducted in August this
year in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli,
Jabrayil and Zangilan, 972 antipersonnel, 1,020 anti-tank mines and
1,121 unexploded ordnances were discovered and neutralized.
An area of 5,264.14 hectares was cleared of mines and unexploded
ordnance last month.
