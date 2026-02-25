Metaplex Launches All-In-One App To Optimize Onchain Capital On Solana

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking)Metaplex has introduced a new self-service application designed to simplify how tokens are launched on Solana. The Metaplex App aims to replace gated launchpads, custom-built infrastructure, and volatile bonding curve models with a standardized, permissionless interface for Token Generation Events. By lowering technical and structural barriers, the platform targets a broader range of issuers, including Web2 companies, institutions, and emerging AI-driven projects. The move reflects a broader shift in onchain capital formation, as tokenization continues to expand beyond crypto-native startups into more traditional and hybrid digital business models.



Metaplex launches a self-service app enabling permissionless token creation without coding expertise.

Projects can choose between structured“project tokens” and short-window“memecoin” launch formats.

Launch pools replace bonding curves, with anti-sniper protections to reduce bot and insider advantages.

At least 20% of sale proceeds are automatically allocated to locked liquidity pools. The app includes a discovery and trading dashboard for participating in and tracking new launches.

Key pointsWhy this matters

As tokenization expands into new sectors, infrastructure that reduces complexity and perceived unfairness becomes critical. By standardizing launch mechanics and embedding liquidity and anti-bot protections, Metaplex is positioning itself as a foundational layer for capital formation on Solana. For builders and institutions exploring onchain fundraising, simplified tooling may lower entry barriers and accelerate adoption.



Adoption levels among Web2 companies and institutional projects launching tokens via the app.

Early performance and liquidity outcomes of tokens created through launch pools.

Integration of the app within the broader Solana ecosystem and SVM-based applications. User activity within the discovery and trading hub as new launches go live.

What to watch next

Disclosure: The content below is a press release provided by the company/PR representative. It is published for informational purposes.

SAN FRANCISCO – February 24, 2026 – Metaplex, the protocol behind over 99% of all tokens and NFTs on Solana, today announced the launch of the Metaplex App, a new platform providing a full-stack, self-service solution for token launches. The application provides an alternative to gated ICOs and chaotic bonding curves, reducing friction for businesses, platforms, and asset classes to leverage the reliable, battle-tested Metaplex launch protocol for global capital formation.

For years, onchain capital formation has been broken. Creators have been forced to choose between three flawed paths: investing heavy technical resources into custom infrastructure, applying for acceptance into exclusive, gated launchpads, or risking a launch on a bonding curve that often lacks control and favors insiders. The Metaplex App eliminates these barriers, offering a streamlined interface where anyone can create and launch tokens without coding knowledge. Metaplex allows any project, from Web2 companies and institutions to AI agents, to execute a professional Token Generation Event (TGE) permissionlessly.

The Metaplex App is designed to serve as the foundational entry point for the next wave of global capital. Metaplex is clearing the path for Web2 companies, traditional financial institutions, and emerging AI agents to form capital onchain. This expansion moves the industry beyond speculation and enables a vast array of new asset classes to leverage tokens as a transparent, efficient vehicle for growth. For the first time, projects have a reliable alternative to the friction of traditional funding or the roadblocks native to existing onchain methods, allowing them to focus on building value rather than navigating infrastructure.



Self-Service Token Creation: Projects can manage their own launch parameters with no technical skills required. The platform allows projects to choose between two distinct streams designed to scale with their project's specific needs: project tokens or memecoins. Project tokens are optimized for long-term capital formation and feature higher minimum caps and extended launch pool windows, while memecoins leverage 1-hour launch pools and a lower minimum cap.

Anti-Sniper Protection: By utilizing launch pools, the app removes the vulnerabilities of bonding curves and the traditional“first-come, first-served” advantages of presales, the platform prevents bots and front-runners from hijacking the initial supply.

Automated Liquidity: To ensure immediate tradability and long-term health, a minimum of 20% of sale proceeds are automatically locked into liquidity pools. Discovery & Trading Hub: A central dashboard for users to discover upcoming launches, participate in active pools, and trade tokens launched on Metaplex.

Key features of the Metaplex App include:

With over 22 million fungible tokens and nearly 1 billion total assets created to date, Metaplex is reshaping onchain capital formation on Solana. For more information, visit Metaplex.

Metaplex is the standard for asset creation on one of the largest blockchain ecosystems in the world. The Metaplex App allows users to discover, trade and launch tokens, while Metaplex asset standards power the largest stablecoins, RWAs, DEXes, launchpads, wallets and other apps on Solana and the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM).

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.