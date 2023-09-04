Uzbekistan, Abu Dhabi Review Expanding Co-Op In Energy Sector

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 4. Uzbekistan
and the Emirati Mubadala Investment Company discussed the
possibilities of expanding cooperation in the field of energy,
Trend reports.
According to the official source, these issues were discussed
between the Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of
Uzbekistan, Laziz Kudratov, and Deputy Group CEO, Chief Corporate &
Human Capital Officer of the Mubadala company Homaid Al
Shimmari.
During the meeting, the parties considered the possibilities of
expanding cooperation by working out new investment projects based
on public-private partnerships in the fields of 'green' energy,
healthcare, education, road infrastructure development, etc.
Furthermore, they discussed the implementation of the current
project on the privatization of existing and construction of new
power units on the basis of Uzbekistan's Talimarjan Thermal Power
Plant.
Mubadala is an Abu Dhabi government investment company with more
than 100,000 employees. The company operates in more than 50
countries around the world, and the total value of the company's
assets is more than $276 billion.
