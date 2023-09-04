Uzbekistan, Abu Dhabi Review Expanding Co-Op In Energy Sector

According to the official source, these issues were discussed between the Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, Laziz Kudratov, and Deputy Group CEO, Chief Corporate & Human Capital Officer of the Mubadala company Homaid Al Shimmari.

During the meeting, the parties considered the possibilities of expanding cooperation by working out new investment projects based on public-private partnerships in the fields of 'green' energy, healthcare, education, road infrastructure development, etc.

Furthermore, they discussed the implementation of the current project on the privatization of existing and construction of new power units on the basis of Uzbekistan's Talimarjan Thermal Power Plant.

Mubadala is an Abu Dhabi government investment company with more than 100,000 employees. The company operates in more than 50 countries around the world, and the total value of the company's assets is more than $276 billion.