Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hosts Malaysia Food Festival

Guests can embark on a gastronomic adventure that will transport food lover's taste buds to the vibrant and diverse culinary landscape of Malaysia, said the hotel in a release.

On the occasion, Robin J Edwards, General Manager, Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka, said, "We are thrilled to bring the flavours of Malaysia to Dhaka with our 'RMalaysia' Food Festival. Through this culinary journey, we aim to introduce our guests to the rich and diverse heritage of Malaysian cuisine. We invite everyone to joinin this gastronomic celebration and savor the extraordinary flavors that Malaysia has to offer."

Till September 6, the hotel's culinary team, in collaboration with guest chefs, are curating an exquisite menu that captures the essence of Malaysian cuisine.

The RMalaysia Food Festival features traditional delights such as Nasi Lemak, Rendang, Char Kway Teow, Satay, and Roti Canai.

Guests can also experience the harmoniblend of Malay, Chinese, Indian, and indigeninfluences that make Malaysian cuisine so unique.

They can also witness the culinary magic unfold as talented chefs showcase their skills at live cooking stations. Guests can interact with the chefs, learn about the ingredients, and gain insights into the preparation techniques.

Guests can indulge their sweet teeth with an assortment of mouthwatering Malaysian desserts, including Cendol, Kuih, and Bubur Cha Cha.

The festival does not only tantalise guests' taste buds but also immerses them in the cultural ambiance of Malaysia. The décor, music, and overall atmosphere is aimed at evoking the spirit of the country, creating a truly authentic experience.