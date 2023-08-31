Kazakhstan, China Eye Boosting Bilateral Trade By 2030

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 1. The trade
turnover between Kazakhstan and China reached a record high last
year, Trend reports.
The issue was discussed at the meeting between Kazakhstan's
Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and Chinese Ambassador to the
country Zhang Xiao.
Thus, last year, the bilateral trade turnover increased by 34
percent and reached a record figure of $24 billion. Over the first
half of 2023, the same index has already grown by 20 percent and
amounted to $13.6 billion. At the same time, work continues to
bring the volume of bilateral trade to $35 billion by 2030.
"I believe that we need to expand the range of goods and
services supplied, establish more direct contacts between the
business circles of our countries. In this regard, we announce our
readiness to increase non-commodity exports of 135 commodity items
worth about $1 billion to China," Smailov said.
As the PM noted, today Kazakhstan has already increased supply
of non-primary goods to China. In particular, deliveries of plastic
products, metal structures, flour, confectionery and pasta have
kicked off this year.
