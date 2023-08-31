Saturday, 02 September 2023 05:33 GMT

Kazakhstan, China Eye Boosting Bilateral Trade By 2030


8/31/2023 9:10:47 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 1. The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and China reached a record high last year, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed at the meeting between Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and Chinese Ambassador to the country Zhang Xiao.

Thus, last year, the bilateral trade turnover increased by 34 percent and reached a record figure of $24 billion. Over the first half of 2023, the same index has already grown by 20 percent and amounted to $13.6 billion. At the same time, work continues to bring the volume of bilateral trade to $35 billion by 2030.

"I believe that we need to expand the range of goods and services supplied, establish more direct contacts between the business circles of our countries. In this regard, we announce our readiness to increase non-commodity exports of 135 commodity items worth about $1 billion to China," Smailov said.

As the PM noted, today Kazakhstan has already increased supply of non-primary goods to China. In particular, deliveries of plastic products, metal structures, flour, confectionery and pasta have kicked off this year.

MENAFN31082023000187011040ID1106993905

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search